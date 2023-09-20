News you can trust since 1737
Cost of Living payment due between 31 October and 19 November in Northern Ireland - are you eligible?

The next cost of living payment is due shortly in Northern Ireland to those who qualify for it.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
Around the UK millions of low-income households will welcome this news.

According to the Government, a cost of living support package has been put in place that includes one-off payments to those on income related benefits, disabled claimants and pensioners. And these payments are intended to provide support to you with the current rise in the cost of living.

The payment schedule for further cost of living support has been announced. Payments will be made to those who get eligible low income (means tested) and disability benefits.

Money being withdrawn from an ATM
Money being withdrawn from an ATM
Already a £301 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment was paid between 25 April 2023 and 17 May 2023 for most people

a £150 Disability Payment was paid between 20 June 2023 and 4 July 2023.

The second £300 low income (means-tested) Cost of Living Payment is now due between 31 October and 19 November 2023 for most people on Department for Communities / Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits

And a £300 payment for people on tax credits and no other low income benefits will be paid between 10 November and 19 November 2023 for most people

Plus a £300 additional Winter Fuel Payment is due during Winter 2023/24

Meanwhile the third £299 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Spring 2024.

According to the Government you not need to do anything to apply. If you are eligible (or if you are found to be eligible at a later date) you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you receive your normal benefit payments.

Find out if you are eligible here

