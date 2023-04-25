Cost-of-living payments of around £301 due between now and May 17 - check if you are entitled to them

Eight million means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, should receive the £301 instalment between now and 17 May.

Further almost identical payments will come in the autumn and next spring. All will be transferred automatically.

The payments come as food prices rise at their fastest rate for 45 years.

According to NI Direct a cost of living support package has been put in place that includes one-off payments to those on income related benefits, disabled claimants and pensioners.

They say that these payments are intended to provide support to you with the current rise in the cost of living.

The site says that the first £301 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due to be paid between 25 April 2023 and 17 May 2023 for most people on Department for Communities / Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits - the £301 payment for people on tax credits and no other low income benefits will be paid between 2 and 9 May 2023 for most people.

A £150 Disability Payment is due during Summer 2023

The second £300 low income means-tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Autumn 2023

AND £300 additional Winter Fuel Payment is due during Winter 2023/24

MEANWHILE the third £299 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Spring 2024

In this photo illustration pound coins are stacked in front of a twenty pound note

You do not need to do anything to apply.

If you are eligible (or if you are found to be eligible at a later date) you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you receive your normal benefit payments.