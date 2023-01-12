Nearly a tenth of all coal bags checked in the past three months were short.

A spokesperson for the Stormont department explained: “Over the past three months TSS officers have visited 35 retail premises across Northern Ireland to check the weight of both 20kg and 25kg bags of coal to ensure consumers are getting what they pay for. A total of 1,107 bags of coal were checked from various packers and officers found that 103 (9.3%) were short weight.”

The spokesperson continued: “With the average deficiency in each short weight bag being 1kg, this equates to consumer detriment of up to 87 pence per bag. The largest deficiency of 2.7kg was found in a 20kg bag resulting in a £2.37 detriment to the consumer. Although the majority of bags did not cause concern, in total, the bags of coal from ten different packers were found to be short weight. TSS has taken steps to advise those businesses responsible for placing the short-weight products on the market and will conduct further inspections in the coming months. Any trader found to be selling short-weight bags of coal may face enforcement action.”

PA photo

Judith Gough, Deputy Chief Trading Standards Inspector, said: “Given the growing demand for coal across Northern Ireland and the continuing cost of living crisis, it is imperative that consumers do not get short changed. Many households on low incomes who have no alternative heating source will be alarmed to hear that almost one in ten bags of coal inspected by TSS were short weight.