Final phase of Universal Credit implementation to begin in Northern Ireland

The final phase of Universal Credit (UC) implementation across Northern Ireland will begin next week for those in receipt of tax credits and no other benefits.

From Monday, migration notice letters will begin to be issued across all postcodes to recipients of working tax credits and/or child tax credits who receive no other benefit.

Universal Credit has been in place in Northern Ireland since September 2017, replacing new claims for income support, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, housing benefit and tax credits.

The final stage involves moving those who are still in receipt of the benefits and tax credits being replaced by Universal Credit.

Deputy Secretary of Work and Health at the Department for Communities Paddy Rooney said: "We are approaching the final implementation stage of UC with the utmost care.

"We will closely monitor the impact of implementation and ensure that all of the proper help, advice and support is available to everyone throughout the 'Move to UC' process."

Migration notice letters will be issued from the department explaining what people need to do and will include signposting to help for those who need it.