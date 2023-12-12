Health workers in Northern Ireland stage Grinch protest in pay dispute

Health workers have brought their pay protest to the front door of the Northern Ireland Office headquarters in Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unison representatives, with one dressed up as the Grinch, delivered Christmas cards from health staff and their families addressed to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Erskine House.

Public sector workers in the region are involved in a long-running pay dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Heaton-Harris outlined the details of a £2.5 billion financial package to Northern Ireland's political leaders on Monday as part of an attempt to stabilise the region's finances and encourage a return of the powersharing institutions.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th December 2023UNISON union health care members, along with the Grinch, hold a protest outside the NIO’s office at Erskine House in Belfast City Centre. The Grinch attempted to present the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris with post cards written by the union members describing how they are struggling without a pay rise. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The package includes a lump sum to settle public sector pay claims, but requires the return of the Stormont Executive.

Unison health convenor Stephanie Greenwood said thousands of working families are facing Christmas without an increase in pay.

She said: "In effect we are grappling with a pay cut during a year when inflation reached 11%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cost-of-living crisis has hit health staff hard. We got no help from the politician now in charge of Northern Ireland.

"Instead, he introduced a draconian budget and stood back as the Treasury withheld Barnett consequential funding which could have gone to support workers."

Ms Greenwood added: "Working families are fed up, but we will not be going away.

"We intend to be on the picket lines with thousands of public sector workers on January 18."