News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
26 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Healthcare workers across Northern Ireland stage strike in pay dispute

Healthcare workers from across Northern Ireland have gone on strike to protest over their pay, which they say continues to fall short of their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST

Unison and Nipsa members, including at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), took to the streets outside City Hall in Belfast to make their grievances over ongoing pay disputes known. Workers across the public sector have been taking industrial action in recent months over concerns that wages are not matching the rate of inflation.

NHS England workers received a pay offer earlier in March but Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris is responsible for the budget in Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning executive. In a statement, Unison said its members remain determined not to be ignored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Healthcare worker Cormac Craig said the strike action was a response to the pay discrepancies workers in Northern Ireland are facing. "We're short-staffed, we're underpaid, in fact we're actually fourth class citizens in the UK based on pay alone," he said. "We're standing here because we've had no offer, every other union in the UK have got an offer from the government, we don't."

Healthcare workers protest at City Hall Belfast
Healthcare workers protest at City Hall Belfast
Healthcare workers protest at City Hall Belfast
Most Popular

Mr Craig added: "We have to be here. We don't want to be on strike, we want to be on the wards, we want to be in our jobs, but they've left us no choice."

The Department of Health said it regrets the impact the industrial action will have. "The department fully understands the frustrations of staff and the severe challenges they have been working under," it said in a statement. "As things stand, the department is not in a position to make a formal pay offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This reflects the current absence of a budget for 2023/24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall. "We are potentially facing high-impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure."

Read More
‘Outrageous’ decision to end ‘holiday hunger’ payments for children
Northern IrelandUNISONDepartment of HealthWorkers