Huge rise in cost of home heating oil in Northern Ireland while price of petrol and diesel falls significantly

Home heating oil prices in Northern can vary from area to area

According to the Consumer Council’s weekly cost of living survey, the cost of filling a tank of that size now stands at £847.26. The same amount of home heating oil last week would have set you back £766.16.

The dearest location is Lisburn and Castlereagh where 900 litres costs on average around £13 more than it does in Mid Ulster.

There is slightly better news from the Consumer Council in terms of the cost of petrol and diesel.

The average cost of a litre of petrol has come down to 148.7p from 152.4p, the first time it has been under £1.50 per litre since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The lowest average price of a litre of petrol was in Armagh at 139.9p while the dearest was 155.4p in Londonderry.