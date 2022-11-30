Industrial unrest continues as both posties and university lecturers take to picket lines in Northern Ireland

Royal Mail workers on strike at Tomb Street, Belfast on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Photo by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

The dispute, which is ongoing in Northern Ireland and across the UK, shows little sign of coming to an end with the Communication Workers' Union accusing the company of refusing to negotiate.

Meanwhile, university lecturers in Northern Ireland also took to picket lines on Wednesday - and across the UK in one of the biggest walkouts in a year dominated by industrial unrest linked to the soaring cost of living.

Postal workers are also planning seven more strikes in December, including on Christmas Eve.

Over 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK begin three days of strike action over attacks on pay, working conditions and pensions. The strike is the biggest in the history of higher education and UCU is predicting historic turnout on its picket lines. The strikes come after UCU members overwhelmingly voted 'yes' to industrial action last month in two historic national ballots over attacks on pay and working conditions as well as pension cuts. The results are the first ever successful nationally aggregated ballots in the education sector since the Tories introduced anti-trade union laws in 2016.

The University and Colleges Union, meanwhile, followed up a 48-hour strike last week with a 24-hour stoppage among university staff across the UK.

General secretary Jo Grady said: “University staff are prepared to do whatever it takes to win decent pay, secure employment and fair pensions, and vice chancellors need to understand that they cannot simply ride this out. Students and staff are united like never before."

Erin Massey, Northern Ireland regional secretary of the Communication Workers Union, said: "To date our members have shown outstanding support during our strikes and have been rock solid, today our members go again.

"We believe our members are being asked to pay for their gross mismanagement of the company’s finances."

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

“We apologise to our customers and strongly urge them to post early for Christmas."

The industrial unrest, which so far this year has impacted both the public and private sectors, is set to spread to the Northern Ireland health service with industrial action short of a strike planned by the Unison and Nipsa trade unions on Monday.