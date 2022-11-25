Mention of water charges for Northern Irish households sparks pledge of 'mass resistance'

Splash! by jemasmith is licensed under CC BY 2.0

The Northern Ireland Secretary made a passing reference to the idea in his statement to the House of Commons, in which he declared that, in the absence of a devolved government, he will decide what Northern Ireland’s spending plans will be.

For the News Letter’s full story on that, click here:

He touted a rise in overall health and education spending, but also decried the long-term lack of reform to the Province’s schools and hospital systems, and warned that the Department for Education in particular will have to rethink its spending even with a slight increase to its coffers.

Voicing clear annoyance at what he called the “lamentable” approach to financial affairs by Northern Ireland’s political leaders, he said at one point that, when it comes to raising revenue:

"Amongst the options we will examine will be water charges and/or increasing income from regional rates, to ensure citizens in Northern Ireland, and all taxpayers are treated fairly and the 2023/24 Budget is balanced from the outset of the year.”

The idea of such charges has always met with fierce resistance, on both sides of the Irish border.

Socialist cross-border party People Before Profit was heavily involved in efforts to boycott such charges in the Republic in recent years, and when it comes to Mr Heaton-Harris’ announcement,its MLA Gerry Carroll said:

“Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to oppose water chargesin the past and they will undoubtedly do so again if needs be.

“We already pay for water through our rates and the message is the same now as ever – we won’t pay twice.

“The Tories are proposing to punish the people for the actions of their one-time allies in the DUP.

"They are threatening communities because they have no other plan to deal with this crisis.

“The recent elections debacle proves that the Secretary of State is not beyond making idle threats. But if he intends to follow through on this proposal then he will be met with mass resistance.

“People are already taking to the streets and taking strike action in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. They would be joined by many more who will simply not put up with water charges.”

Meanwhile the erstwhile finance minister, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, said this of water charges:

“This will only add to the cost of living and the cost of doing business.

“I stopped the imposition of water charges when I was DRD minister with the full support of Executive colleagues.

“It is essential that the Executive is restored so that local elected representatives can protect people from the full impact of Tory policy.”

