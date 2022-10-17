NI Executive must act to tackle impact of poverty on homelessness say groups

File photo of goods at a food bank. Photo by Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

The joint statement from Jim Dennison, chief executive of the Simon Community, and Alyson Kilpatrick, chief commissioner of the NI Human Rights Commission, comes today, on World Poverty Day.

According to recent figures, almost one in five people (330,000) in Northern Ireland live in poverty.

The statement reads: “Poverty is a significant factor in causing homelessness. Here in NI, we have proportionately the highest rates of homelessness in the UK, as well as the highest mortality rate of those experiencing homelessness, particularly amongst homeless women.

“We have been in a homelessness crisis now for over three years. Homes are becoming unattainable and / or unaffordable for more and more people. The cost of living crisis will push more people into destitution and the absence of an anti-poverty strategy for NI has exacerbated the impact of the crisis on those in need.

"Public policy and strategy have not evolved to meet surges in housing need and homelessness support. If ever we needed an agreed set of actions for the NI Executive to deal with homelessness and associated poverty and destitution, it is now.

“We call on our politicians and decision makers for a joined up and co-ordinated response for people who are experiencing poverty both now and those who will face it in the future.