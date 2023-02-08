Northern Ireland Councils to deliver more big rates rises… but £300 spring payment for the worst-off
Households in Northern Ireland are set to be hit with hefty rates bills in the coming months, with several councils set to strike the district rate before the weekend.
Three local councils have already announced steep increases – 7.99% in Belfast, 7.3% in Mid Ulster, and 5.99% in Newry, Mourne and Down.
Four more are set to strike the rate this week, with the remaining four to do so next week.
Hefty increases are expected to cope with rising staff and energy costs as inflation impacts public services.
The extra burden faced by households is set to be lifted to some extent, however, with further details of government support announced for those on means-tested benefits, the disabled, and pensioners.
Cost-of-living payments worth £301 will be paid to around 300,000 households in receipt of benefits this spring, with £150 to follow in the summer for disabled people, and £300 for pensioners in the winter.
Details of the government support was announced in Parliament on Monday.
The DUP, meanwhile, has urged the government to place a greater tax burden on energy companies – rather than ordinary households – after it emerged oil giant BP made record profits last year amid soaring energy prices.