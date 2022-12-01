That is according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council’s weekly price checker, which shows that 900 litres of oil now cost an average of £743.79 – down on last week’s average of £765.48 and down significantly from the record high of £1181.53 in March this year but still far above historic levels.

For a 500 litre fill, the average price in Northern Ireland now stands at £418.85, compared to £431.80 a week ago and around £160 higher than this time last year.

For a smaller delivery, of 300 litres, the consumer council say the average price in Northern Ireland is now £260.10, down slightly on last week’s price of £267.07.

Home heating oil prices have fallen in the past week