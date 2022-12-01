Northern Ireland home heating oil prices drop, but delayed £600 energy payment still wouldn't come close to the cost of filling a tank
The £600 energy support promised by the UK government and delayed until after Christmas would not come close to the cost of a 900 litre fill of oil despite a recent drop in prices.
That is according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council’s weekly price checker, which shows that 900 litres of oil now cost an average of £743.79 – down on last week’s average of £765.48 and down significantly from the record high of £1181.53 in March this year but still far above historic levels.
For a 500 litre fill, the average price in Northern Ireland now stands at £418.85, compared to £431.80 a week ago and around £160 higher than this time last year.
For a smaller delivery, of 300 litres, the consumer council say the average price in Northern Ireland is now £260.10, down slightly on last week’s price of £267.07.
Raymond Gormley, the organisation’s head of energy, said “The Consumer Council published its weekly home heating oil survey on December 1, which shows that the average price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland was £418.86 this week, £160 more expensive than this time last year. Whilst the price of home heating oil has decreased slightly from the record highs recorded earlier in 2022 paying for heat remains very difficult for many consumers and people are worried about the future. In March 2022 we found that fuel poverty levels in Northern Ireland were 34% and price rises this year mean the number of people in fuel poverty will have increased since then, highlighting the urgent need for support for consumers in Northern Ireland.