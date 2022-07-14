Northern Ireland petrol, diesel and home heating oil prices all dropping

Colorfull fuel gasoline dispenser background. Fuel pumps station close up, copy space.

The prices remain, however, well above what would be considered normal .

The average price of a litre of diesel in Northern Ireland is now listed by the Consumer Council as 195.6p — down from 197.2p the week before.

The 195.6p per litre price, however, still has a long way to fall to return to the average price being charged by filling stations in Northern Ireland this time last year — 131.0p.

For petrol, the drop in pricing has been much smaller with the average this week — 189.4p per litre — down only a fraction of a penny on last week’s average price of 189.9p which was a record high.

This time last year, a litre of petrol would set the average motorist in Northern Ireland back 129.4p.

Home heating oil prices are also coming down, the latest figures suggest.

The average cost of filling a 900 litre tank this week was £839.60 — a saving of £34.16 on last week’s average price of £873.76.

Despit the saving, the latest price is still more than double what it was at this time last year at £375.52.

For both vehicle fuel and home heating oil, the Consumer Council’s figures continue to show a great deal of variation regionally. Filling stations in several areas were still charging around £2 per litre for diesel with the highest prices identified in Ballymena, Magherafelt, Lisburn, Antrim and Belfast all sitting at 199.99p per litre.