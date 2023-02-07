Over 300,000 Northern Ireland households to get cost-of-living payment, say government
Over 300,000 families in Northern Ireland on means-tested benefits are to get a £301 boost this spring to help with the cost-of-living crisis, the UK government has announced.
Details of the latest tranche of cost-of-living payments were announced in Parliament on Tuesday.
In total, payments worth £1,350 were announced for those in different categories spread across the next year.
People with disabilities, for example, are in line for a £150 this summer.
Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable."
Mr Stride added: “Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris said: "This further cost of living support will continue to help those most in need across Northern Ireland.
"The Government is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society."
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt added: “High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war, is hurting economies across the world and making people poorer.
“These payments are the next part of the significant support we are providing through this challenging time, with millions of vulnerable households receiving £900 directly into their bank accounts this financial year alongside additional help for pensioners and those with disabilities."
He continued: “This latest payment will provide some temporary relief, but the best thing we can do to help families and businesses is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year.”
Exact payment windows and qualifying periods for eligibility will be announced in due course, but are designed to ensure a consistent support offer throughout the year.
The first cost-of-living payment, worth £301 to those eligible, is expected in the spring. A £150 disability payment will be made in the summer. Also in the summer will be the second cost-of-living payment of £300, while in the winter a £300 payment will be made to pensioners. A final £299 cost-of-living payment will be made in the following spring, in 2024.