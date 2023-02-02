News you can trust since 1737
Petrol and diesel prices stay relatively constant in NI over recent weeks

The Consumer Council has today reported that the average price of diesel in Northern Ireland is now 164.2p.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

They are also reporting that the average price of petrol in Northern Ireland is 144.2p.

This has stayed fairly consistent as an average for the last two weeks.

And is a far cry from the dizzying heights of 186.2p for diesel and 163.2p for petrol in October, 2022.

At the fuel pump
There is of course the usual fuel price variations throughout Northern Ireland as revealed by the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker.

This allow for the cheapest petrol being sold in Strabane for 134.7p and the cheapest diesel being sold in Coleraine for 158.7p.

The news comes as Circle K has announced a three-hour fuel price slash for customers across Northern Ireland today (Thursday, February 2).

From 1-4pm today (Thursday), the price of its premium miles and milesPLUS fuel will be reduced by 20p a litre at 44 participating Circle K Express service stations across Northern Ireland.

Circle K announces fuel discount at 44 Northern Ireland service stations today o...
Drop in price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland over last two weeks

