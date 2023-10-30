Petrol prices: Northern Ireland drivers getting a better deal at the pumps than those in England and Wales says RAC

​Northern Ireland drivers are getting a better deal at the petrol pumps than their counterparts in England and Wales according to the RAC.

Northern Ireland drivers are getting fairer deal with a litre of unleaded costing 150p and diesel 157p – 5p less than the UK average -according to the RAC

​The motoring organisation has urged major fuel retailers to cut petrol prices by 5p per litre due to lower wholesale costs.

And it has also accused fuel-selling supermarkets of hiking their margins on petrol with the fact that they are not as dominant in the fuel market here highlighted as the reason for the price difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our analysis sadly shows that despite the Competition and Markets Authority’s investigation confirming drivers were being ripped off at the pumps – something we have been saying for years – and the Government acting on the findings, nothing has changed.

“Drivers are still losing out massively when wholesale prices come down.

“But in Northern Ireland, where the supermarkets don’t dominate fuel retailing, drivers are getting fairer deal with a litre of unleaded costing 150p and diesel 157p – 5p less than the UK average.

“Drivers and, indeed, the Treasury, should be furious that the 5p per litre duty cut, which has been in place since the end of March 2022, is not being passed on at forecourts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no doubt from studying RAC Fuel Watch data that margins are up across the board, and while retailers argue their costs have increased due to inflation, the irony remains that there is a definite link between pump prices and consumer price inflation.

“A failure to cut pump prices to fairer levels when there is a clear opportunity to do so has the effect of keeping inflation artificially high – which is clearly in nobody’s interest.”

The RAC analysis found their margins on petrol are around 14p per litre, double the long-term average of 7p. Latest figures show average petrol prices in the UK are 155.3p per litre.

The 5p per litre cut in fuel duty introduced by the Government in March 2022 “only appears to be helping retailers who have chosen to up their margins”, the company said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that supermarket fuel retailers overcharged drivers by 6p per litre in 2022, costing them a total of around £900 million.