Portal opens to allow 28,000 households to access £600 energy support payment

Most households accessed the payment through their electricity supplier. But an estimated 28,000 households without a direct relationship to a domestic electricity supplier have so far missed out. These include park home residents, people living in care homes and households who get their energy through a commercial contract.

They will now be able to apply for the payment via an online portal, for a telephone helpline for those without access to the internment. The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland's dependence on home heating oil. Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Amanda Solloway, described the online portal as the "final piece of the puzzle" in rolling out the payment.

"It's simple and easy to do and I want every household entitled to this to get your application in as soon as possible," she said "The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you."

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said it is welcome news for those who have missed out on a payment so far. "I urge all those eligible to apply online or to get in touch through the telephone helpline as soon as possible," he said.

Geoff Nuttall, head of policy and public affairs at Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), also welcomed the move. "NICVA is pleased that people with no direct route to receiving help through an energy supplier will now get help through this new BEIS scheme. "This intervention will provide some much-needed support at a difficult time," he said.

"Our members have told us the difficulties they and the people they support are facing every day and how hard the sector is working to help people. "The rising cost of living is affecting everyone, but we know it impacts the most vulnerable in our society even more.