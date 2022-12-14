Postal strikes hurting Northern Ireland businesses, says industry body

Royal Mail workers at Tomb Street in Belfast on strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the industry body Retail NI, encouraged "both sides" to try and find a solution amid what he described as a "perma-crisis" facing businesses.

Royal Mail workers - including those in Northern Ireland - are set to strike again today, tomorrow and again on December 23 and 24.

Mr Roberts, speaking to the News Letter, said the ongoing industrial discontent across large swathes of society and in both the public and private sectors is adding to the difficulties faced by businesses.

"There's no doubt that certain retailers do rely on Royal Mail and there is no doubt that it will cause disruption, not only for a certain kind of retailer but also for consumers as well," he said.

"It is obviously disappointing that it's taking place so close to Christmas. We do need to see a resolution to this, and indeed to all of these strikes. There should be a solution on what the solutions are, rather than what the problems are, and we would call for leadership around this. We would encourage both sides to engage in intensive negotiations to try and get a way forward."

He continued: "I think there is, across our membership, concern about the sheer number of strikes happening right across the board.

It's almost a perfect storm of challenges we're facing this Christmas from severe weather to the industrial situation, to a cost-of-doing business crisis, right through to people not getting the £600 they have been due this side of Christmas. The term 'permacrisis' I think sums up just where we are and where our members see the situation.

In relation to the postal workers' strike, the only way we can see that resolved is with a deal. It's the only sure way we can address this problem."

