News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Price of home heating oil rises for fifth week in a row in Northern Ireland

​The price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has risen for the fifth week in a row.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

According to the Consumer Council, the average cost of 900 litres has jumped to £553.39 – a rise of more than £50 from what it was five weeks ago – £497.06.​

It comes during a miserable month of weather in July which has followed a scorching June when the price of 900 litres had fallen as low as £495.03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That had been cause for celebration for some as prices had returned to what they were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of home heating oil is on the riseThe cost of home heating oil is on the rise
The cost of home heating oil is on the rise
Most Popular

In order to compare Northern Ireland prices with those across the border in the Irish Republic, the cost of 500 litres must be used as deliveries come in 500 and 1000 litres.

In Northern Ireland deliveries can be 300, 500 or 900.

According to oilprices.ie, 500 litres will on average set back customers in the Republic €516.41 (£442.62) for 500 litres.

The same order in Northern Ireland costs £317.30 – nearly 40 per cent less.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile the cost of petrol and diesel in the Province has also risen, albeit a more slight increase.

The average cost of a litre of petrol now stands at 139.3p, up from 139.0 last week. Diesel has risen from 137.9p to 138.7p in the same period.

Related topics:Northern IrelandUkraineProvince