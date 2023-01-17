News you can trust since 1737
ScamwiseNI Partnership urge vigilance against scammers cashing in on energy payment vouchers

People across Northern Ireland who will receive £600 energy payment vouchers are being urged to be vigilant and on their guard against scammers looking to cash in.

By Michael Cousins
1 hour ago - 2 min read

The warning comes with the rollout of the first vouchers from Monday, 16th January.

Chair of ScamwiseNI Partnership, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “People who pay their bills quarterly or use pre-payment meters will receive these vouchers in the post, along with an accompanying letter. If this applies to you but you receive an email, a text message or a phone call about the vouchers, purporting to be from Post Office NI, it’s a scam. Please do not let yourself be caught out.”

Chief Superintendent Pollock is urging people to make themselves aware of what to do if they’re targeted in a scam.“We know scammers have targeted the £400 energy rebate scheme in England, Wales and Scotland so I would expect criminals to be trying to exploit our Northern Ireland scheme. This may look like text messages similar to those received for that scam tailored for Northern Ireland and I want everyone to remember these texts are scams and delete them” said Chief Superintendent Pollock.

‘Five rules to stop a scam’

“The easiest way to stop a scam is to apply these five rules,” advises Chief Superintendent Pollock. “If you receive a call out of the blue or believe it to be suspicious, hang up the call immediately and never call the number back; always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details; never click on links in text messages, or respond to unsolicited texts; never ever transfer money at the request of someone you do not know.

“We’d also encourage families to discuss this advice with relatives who may be vulnerable. Having a conversation and raising awareness about how to stop the scammers could make all the difference.”

If you’ve been targeted by a scammer and have lost money, call police on 101 to report it, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and report it to your bank immediately. You can also make a report to Action Fraud online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni

