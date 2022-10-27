The latest home heating oil prices

According to the Consumer Council’s weekly survey 900 litres of oil will now set a household back £826.89, a drop of more than £50 in a week and nearly £100 over the past fortnight.

The dearest that home heating oil has been is £1181.53 for 900 litres on March 10, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before that 900 litres would have cost around £500.

Meanwhile the average cost of a litre of petrol in Northern Ireland has risen marginally to 163.2p from 162.1p.

A litre of diesel has seen a more pronounced increase – up to 186.2p from 183.9p.