News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Steep fall in cost of home heating oil in Northern Ireland, slight rise in price of petrol, diesel cost on increase again

There has been a sharp drop in the cost of home heating oil over the past two weeks.

By Graeme Cousins
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest home heating oil prices
The latest home heating oil prices

According to the Consumer Council’s weekly survey 900 litres of oil will now set a household back £826.89, a drop of more than £50 in a week and nearly £100 over the past fortnight.

The dearest that home heating oil has been is £1181.53 for 900 litres on March 10, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before that 900 litres would have cost around £500.

Meanwhile the average cost of a litre of petrol in Northern Ireland has risen marginally to 163.2p from 162.1p.

A litre of diesel has seen a more pronounced increase – up to 186.2p from 183.9p.

Most Popular

The survey by the Consumer Council found the cheapest location in the Province for a litre of petrol to be Dungannon at 159.6p while the cheapest diesel was found in Belfast at 183p.

Northern IrelandUkraineProvinceBelfast