The offer is backdated to August 1 last year and covers the period up until March 31 2026

The minister said the offer has been made following a series of negotiations with both industrial and non-industrial Civil Service unions and includes a 3% consolidated increase with effect from last August and a 6% consolidated increase with effect from August 2025 .

Ms Archibald said: "I am committed to ensuring civil servants receive pay which recognises the valuable role they play in public service delivery.

"This 20-month offer is a first step towards longer-term pay deals giving certainty to workers.

"The pay offer made today is a positive one that I hope will be well received by staff and unions.

"Given the current budgetary challenges, I regret that I am unable to make a higher pay offer for 2024 that is at the same level as other public sector workers."

She added: "Transformation of our public services will require the expertise of our staff.

"This offer if accepted would mean the majority of civil servants eligible for both pay awards will receive at least 9% increase on salaries over the 20 months recognising their vital work in delivering public services here."

Subject to eligibility, the offer includes: