Trump tariff announcements ‘deeply regrettable’, NI Economy Minister says

US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements are "deeply regrettable", Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has said

The Stormont minister said she had already engaged with representatives of the UK and Irish governments on the issue and was setting out a number of "key asks" of the governments regarding Northern Ireland's situation.

Mr Trump implemented a 10% tariff on the UK, which he said was the baseline rate for all countries. The 10% rate is effective from April 5 .

Northern Irish goods will be covered by the UK rate.

He also announced a 20% tariff on the European Union as part of a slate of international measures on what he deemed "liberation day".

If the EU announces retaliatory measures, it could have an impact on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the US as it still follows EU trading rules due to the post-Brexit Windsor Framework.

Speaking on Thursday morning at a NI Chamber conference in Ballymena , Co Antrim , Ms Archibald highlighted uncertainty and apprehension around the world at the tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration.

She said: "The announcements made last night are deeply regrettable. A trade war will only fuel inflation and risk recession."

She said she had spoken already to Irish deputy premier Simon Harris and a representative of the UK Government and had set out five key asks.

She said: "First, to keep the north's unique circumstances in mind in trade negotiations and in terms of any counter-measures.

"Second, to act in concert, and to minimise divergence between Britain and the EU.

"Third, to provide a properly resourced advice service for businesses so that they can understand how tariffs affect them.

"Fourth, to improve existing trading initiatives such as HMRC's duty reimbursement and waiver schemes.

"Finally, to bring forward an economic package that protects our international competitiveness."

Ms Archibald added: "My department will closely monitor the impact of US tariffs and any counter-measures.

"On Monday morning I will meet with businesses and trade unions to assess the unfolding situation, and the next steps.

"Our task is to maintain the positive economic momentum that has built up over the last few years."

Mr Harris said the Irish Government will "engage intensively" with Northern Ireland following the video conference with Ms Archibald and First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly .

Mr Harris said: "We've agreed to keep in very close contact. I'd expect to speak to them again in the coming days, probably before I go to Luxembourg on Monday, or certainly on Monday, because I think we need to keep a very close eye on this.

" Northern Ireland is obviously in a distinct and unique position - we all know why - and it's important we work our way through those scenarios.

"But we've also got to be honest, the European Union if it finds itself in the situation where the United States won't negotiate in a meaningful way, of course, we'll have to respond.

"But the efforts from the EU, the efforts from Ireland as part of the EU, will be to try to get to a negotiated way forward - and obviously that must have benefits from Northern Ireland too.