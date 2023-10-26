All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

US special envoy Joe Kennedy announces £3.8m investment in Northern Ireland by US company

​Joe Kennedy III has announced that Florida-based company Frontline will be investing £3.8 million in Northern Ireland.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs said that the insurance and technology company plans to establish an engineering development team that will create 31 jobs.

It is estimated the project will generate an additional £1.9 million in annual salaries for the local economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement comes as Mr Kennedy leads a delegation of senior US business and investment leaders on a four-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Most Popular
Joe Kennedy III chaired a special Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Panel discussion in Parliament Buildings with panel members Gerry Adams, Eileen Bell (pictured), Mark Durkan, Peter Robinson and Lady Daphne Trimble. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Joe Kennedy III chaired a special Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Panel discussion in Parliament Buildings with panel members Gerry Adams, Eileen Bell (pictured), Mark Durkan, Peter Robinson and Lady Daphne Trimble. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Joe Kennedy III chaired a special Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Panel discussion in Parliament Buildings with panel members Gerry Adams, Eileen Bell (pictured), Mark Durkan, Peter Robinson and Lady Daphne Trimble. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Yesterday, the delegation visited the Belfast Campus of Ulster University.

Mr Kennedy said investment was a further mark that President Joe Biden's ambitions for a trade delegation to Northern Ireland were being realised.

He added: "Frontline is joining the many US investors who have experienced success and growth in Northern Ireland and is setting up its new engineering development team, taking advantage of the excellent skills available and the business-friendly environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This investment underscores the compelling proposition that Northern Ireland offers."

Frontline is one of the largest carriers in the south-east United States with a presence in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and soon-to-be Virginia and Colorado.

It will operate in Northern Ireland under the brand OpenData Belfast.

Ivan Roche, originally from Co Cork, is the chief technology officer of OpenData Belfast, located in Belfast's Gasworks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Roche said he was excited to lead the new team that "will create innovative products to support the next stage of Frontline's growth using the best of local talent".

"Frontline was made aware of Northern Ireland's attractive business environment by Invest NI's US office and through meetings with NI Connections, both of which are championing the strengths of the region," he said.

"Before confirming the investment, our leadership team visited Northern Ireland and were impressed by what they saw."

The Northern Ireland team will deliver data analytics, data science, product development and support.

Related topics:Northern IrelandFloridaJoe Biden