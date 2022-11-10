UUP MLA Andy Allen said that each passing day without a devolved government in place is a “a day missed” to develop and deliver support to those in need in Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson, however, said the Stormont government would not have the “wherewithal give a penny extra” due to a £660 million black hole in public finances.

The two politicians were speaking after the Trussell Trust, which operates a network of thousands of food banks across the UK, revealed earlier this week that almost 31,700 emergency food parcels were provided to people in Northern Ireland from April until September this year – with around 13,400 going to children.

Food bank image

The charity said this represents a 25% on the same time last year, with around 10,000 people going to a Northern Ireland food bank for the first time.

Responding to the charity’s research, Mr Allen said: “Whilst sadly not surprising, these findings highlight the stark reality facing many households across Northern Ireland who are being pushed beyond the brink by the cost of living crisis - they desperately need support.

“I am not saying the return of the Northern Ireland Executive would be the panacea but rather, at a minimum, it could be working to deliver and develop localised solutions and interventions focusing on the short, medium and long-term. However, with each passing day, it is a day missed to be developing and delivering this much-needed support.”

Mr Wilson, however, said: “Stormont won’t be able to do anything over-and-above what Westminster is already offering. The hole in the budget is well-known – the Secretary of State quoted it again yesterday as over £660 million. Even if we had the Assembly up-and-running again tomorrow it would not have the wherewithal to give a penny extra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This idea that, somehow, because we don’t have the Assembly up and running is just not true."