The Community Foundation said that for many the £600 is a much needed form of support, however there are those who may find they don’t need this payment.

CEO Roisin Wood said: "We are just asking people who are able to afford it, if they would consider donating all or part of the £600 to us so that we can get it out to people who are really in crisis at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that rising prices across fuel, food and general living costs are resulting in increased poverty, increased destitution and a lower standard of living for many in Northern Ireland.

File photo dated 16/01/23 of a sign at the Belfast City branch of the Post Office showing an example image of the envelope for the Energy Bills Support Scheme (Northern Ireland) voucher, giving householders £600. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"People are trying to find money on the back of Christmas to pay their fuel bills, their food bills and pay rent.”

She said that some of the poorest families in the Province are left with £29 per week after essential items are paid for and are in real risk of being plummeted into desperate circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've already given out half a million to a number of voluntary community organisations that are working in their communities, particularly with older people.

"We are massively oversubscribed and we would just hoping that anybody, only if they can afford it, if they wanted to just come on to our website and donate whatever they feel appropriate

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Community Foundation will use your donation to make a real difference to people’s lives by supporting charities and groups working to help those struggling this winter.”

The organisation assured people the money was going completely to trusted community organisations they have worked with over the course of the last 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the impact of this money and exactly where it's going,” said Ms Wood.

To make a donation to The Community Foundation’s Energy Support Appeal go to www.communityfoundationni.org

Advertisement Hide Ad