Council launch digital resource to aid access and inclusion in local organisations

Derry City and Strabane District’s Council’s (DCSDC) Access and Inclusion Project have launched a new digital pack to help local businesses and cultural agencies to ‘AIM For Better’ in meeting the needs of people with disabilities.

The Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) Resource Pack was launched this week at the Void Gallery and is supported by the Public Health Agency in partnership with Developing Healthy Communities.

The pack collates a wide range of information and advice to allow organisations to build a shared understanding of the needs of the pan disability population in the Council area with specific advice and guidance relating to the delivery of services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Graham Warke with Tori McNeill, artist, Mary Cremin, director, Void Gallery, Maeve Butler, head of access and engagement, Void Gallery, and Caitriona Doherty, access and inclusion co-ordinator, DCSDC

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “The AIM pack is an Access Inclusion Model of practice developed and designed through working partnerships and learning through Council’s Access and Inclusion Project. It is an ideal opportunity for businesses and organisations to tailor their premises and services to meet the needs of those with disabilities so that they are welcoming and accommodating places for everyone to visit.

“Maximising accessibility can also have a positive impact on the businesses through increased custom so I would encourage all local organisations to consider signing up for the scheme.”

Director of business and culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Stephen Gillespie, continued: “The Access and Inclusion project is an integral core project within Council as it continuously asks us to look at what more we can do to improve disabled people’s quality of life and strengthen our society as a whole.

“The AIM resource pack is a sound example of collaborative working that will support businesses to create a standard to suit the needs of disabled people.”

Erin McFeely, chief executive at Developing Healthy Communities, explained: “Making the spaces you manage accessible to all and inclusive of everyone isn’t a chore, it’s a pleasure, but it does take concerted focus and effort. We know there’s no limit to the energy that employers in Derry City and Strabane have when it comes to building healthy, inclusive environments for their staff and customers and with this pack, they have one central resource to support them.”

The Millennium Forum worked with Council in the pilot and testing phase of the pack and their chief executive David McLaughlin described the process as ‘invaluable’: “This pack will serve as a toolkit for us all and ensure our City and district is accessible and welcoming to everyone.

“This partnership has been invaluable in helping us ensure we are a Theatre accessible for everyone, it is more than the right thing to do.”

Maeve Butler, head of access and engagement at launch hosts, the Void Gallery, added: “We strive to be as accessible as possible for all audiences. Crucial to this has been working with Council to improve our gallery through initiatives including the access grant, which has allowed us to enhance physical access to the gallery, workshops such as the JAM card training sessions and signing up to the Every Customer Counts charter.

“We welcome the introduction of AIM digital resources and look forward to using it as a guideline so we can ensure that all members of our community have access to high quality visual art exhibitions and events.”

Fiona Teague, head of health improvement in the PHA’s Western Area, concluded: “The AIM pack for business and cultural venues is a clear example of how we can all work together to promote a more accessible, inclusive and healthier society which removes barriers for people with disabilities to enjoy everyday life.

“The PHA have commissioned over £1 million into the Access Inclusion Programme in the Council area since 2013 and this work has improved inclusive practice across the area and is widely recognised as a model of excellent practice across Northern Ireland.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.