Council seeks public views on Belfast’s road to urban innovation

The ‘Smart Belfast’ framework aims to support innovators from across local industry, our universities and the public sector to work better together in addressing Belfast’s major urban and economic challenges.

Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, Councillor Áine Groogan said: “Digital innovation is key to our future. It’s central to Belfast’s economic transformation. And, in this pandemic world, it is also a crucial resource in helping us address the major climate and urban challenges that we face in the next decade. Smart Belfast is about making sure we have the conditions in place to maximise the positive impact of technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things and robotics for the good of everyone in the city.

“Belfast City Council has brought together partners to determine how we nurture these conditions for innovation. We’ve also analysed what has worked well in other cities worldwide. We now need to test these ideas with everyone with an interest in this area, whether you’re in business, work with local communities, an innovator, a resident or an academic – your feedback is valuable to us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support the approach in the framework, the council is developing a Belfast Smart District that will enable industry, researchers, and government to rapidly develop innovative solutions that directly address challenges associated with climate change, travel, health and the impact of new technologies across our economy.

As part of the programme city partners propose to invest over £30 million in advanced digital infrastructure and to establish a £20 million urban challenge fund to encourage collaborative innovation, with funding provided by the Belfast Region City Deal. The council expects that this approach will attract substantial private sector investment.

The eight-week consultation will close on March 15. Everyone with an interest in new technologies, innovation and urban regeneration is encouraged to provide feedback.

The consultation is available on the council’s engagement platform Your Say https://yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfast-urban-innovation-framework.

Further to this public engagement, online information sessions will also be taking place.

For more details on the framework and the work of Smart Belfast visit www.smartbelfast.city.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.