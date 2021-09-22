Council sets the wheels in motion by launching a new HGV Driver’s Academy

The academy will see 18 applicants provided with the required training to enable them to gain a Category C (Class 2) licence and will also offer career support to apply for vacancies.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We were overwhelmed with applications to take part in this academy, showing the hunger for training and development within the borough.

“The sector has been struggling to secure drivers across the UK and this will certainly help haulage firms to increase services that are essential, allowing other businesses to succeed.

Maire-Claire Reid of TST Group and Mayor of MEABC Cllr William McCaughey launching the HGV Driver’s Academy

“It also helps boost our local economy here by upskilling candidates to embark on a new career.

“I’d like to thank all those who applied and Workforce Training Services, McBurney Transport and TST Group for participating in the selection process.

“Council is committed to creating a borough of opportunity and this will certainly help not only the business sector, but families across Mid and East Antrim.”

The transport and logistics sector is strategically important to Mid and East Antrim Borough in facilitating trade and wider economic activity, and the training programme will support Council’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable and prosperous employment in the borough.

Highlighting the urgent need for HGV drivers to support the local economy, Maire-Claire Reid of TST Group, added: “The current driver shortage is well documented and its impacts on the wider economy are becoming more evident so it is great to see local transport companies coming together, alongside Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, to provide exciting opportunities within the transport industry.

“These opportunities will generate well paid, long term sustainable employment whilst giving the chosen candidates an opportunity to retrain for a new role.”

Employers based within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area who anticipate recruiting drivers in the coming months and are interested in finding our more about the Academy should contact E: [email protected]

