Council to host ‘Let’s Do Business’ event for Fermanagh and Omagh firms

Taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 28, the ‘Let’s Do Business – Supplier Engagement Event’ will feature speakers from the Council’s Procurement and Business Support teams on procurement opportunities with the Council and tendering for business.

Encouraging local businesses to register for the event, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson, said: “As one of the largest employers in the district with a focus on providing high quality, value for money services to improve the wellbeing of our residents and the district overall, the Council has many procurement opportunities of varying scale for goods and services across a range of sectors.

“The Council is pleased to organise this virtual Let’s Do Business event, which gives our local supply base the opportunity to hear from the Council’s Business Support and Procurement teams. Those attending will hear about procurement opportunities with the Council and be given information and advice on tendering for business.

“The Council is committed to helping local organisations grow their business and this event will be a great opportunity for them to improve their chances of securing procurement opportunities in the future.”

The virtual ‘Let’s Do Business – Supplier Engagement Event’ will take place from 11am-12.30pm. For information and to register visit the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com

