Council to provide grants to the logistics sector

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb

Then why not apply for a grant through the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s new Logistics Fund?

It’s easy to apply and your business could benefit from a grant that can be used to upskill existing employees and provide new recruitment opportunities in the Borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Billy Webb, said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey’s unique central location in Northern Ireland has long been an attractive area for transport and logistics businesses. Over 10 of Northern Ireland’s longest established transport companies have based themselves in the Borough and distribute their goods globally via our best in class roads network, ports and airports.

“I am delighted to see this grant fund open for applications. I believe that these grants will be of great benefit to logistics businesses at a time when they are facing immense economic challenges and skills shortages.”

Alderman Mark Cosgrove, chairman of the Council’s prosperity working group, added: “This support recognises the very significant contribution that the logistics sector plays in maintaining our national supplies and services and will provide opportunities in multiple roles such as warehousing, driving, mechanics, sales and marketing’”.