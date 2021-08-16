Council’s Business Support programmes sets Catriona Jones on path to growth

Having received support from Derry City and Strabane District Council’s various business support programmes, Catriona’s career continues its upward trajectory, with the recent release of her book; Bloom Girl.

Catriona credits Derry City and Strabane’s District Council’s business support programmes for helping her grow her business. This programme is part funded by Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland [2014-2020] Programme.

Catriona inspires women to embrace their feminine energy, raise awareness of limited beliefs, and move forward in a new direction to overcome fear and doubt, clarify their career aspirations, and enjoy fulfilling relationships.

Catriona Jones with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke and Council Business Support Officer Tara Nicholas

Catriona took part in the Business Boost and Business Innovation and Growth programmes with Derry City and Strabane District Council. From this, Catriona has gone on to inspire women globally securing a US publishing deal with Balboa Press/Hay House– one of the world’s leading global self-help publishing houses. This has seen Catriona export books to Canada, South Africa, India and the USA.

Catriona explained: “The Business Boost programme enabled me to set goals and focus on the full potential of my work, helping to bring my many ideas into reality. My business mentor Maria McKeever and I discussed how at a time when women were finally beginning to break the glass ceiling lockdown struck. It was clear to me that women and families were struggling, and I was driven to help as many women and girls as possible. Mindset Coaching was in greater demand than ever, however, having previously embraced digital technologies, I recognised the limitations in how many women I could serve through my Zoom classes. Many women were keen to continue their self-education, and Maria and I had a lightbulb moment that a book would break down any barriers to the number of women I could serve.

“I would highly recommend the BIG programme to female entrepreneurs who want to get more visibility in the business community. Often Women in Business don’t feel visible in the landscape and post-pandemic the thirst from female entrepreneurs is at a real high point.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, was keen to find out more about Catriona’s recent success and met her at The Guildhall. The Mayor was inspired not only by the positive impact Catriona was having locally, but also the global appeal of her work. He paid tribute to Catriona, who supports women in self-education, noting that her own actions in signing up to the BIG and Boost programmes were evidence that she practices her own teachings.

“Catriona’s passion to support women and work with them to realise their full potential shines through. Spending today in her company offered me an insight into the inspiring changes that can be made in the lives of others by embracing our own unique skill sets and placing them at the forefront of our business activity can have huge benefits.”

Not content to rest on her successes, the pandemic has seen Catriona undertake various actions to develop her own business skills through the various free business programmes offered by Derry City and Strabane District Council. She is hosting a female empowerment event at City Hotel in Derry on Sunday, September 12 and tickets are available from www.catrionajones.com.

The BIG Programme provides one to one mentoring support covering topic areas such as general business planning, finance, sales, communications, digital marketing, cyber security and e-commerce and registration is now open.

Business Development Officer with Council, Tara Nicholas, added: “Catriona Jones is a fantastic example of the power of women in business. Having taken advantage of the mentoring offered on the BIG programme, she is now in the position as a role model herself, inspiring women and girls, but also representing businesses on the global stage.”

Themed workshops and seminars will also become available throughout the programme aimed at enabling business growth and equipping businesses with the additional skills and development to complete within a digital global market.

To register for the BIG programme, or for more information, get in touch with [email protected] or 028 9069 1027 for more information.

Businesses from within the DCSDC area with less than 50 employees, and the potential to create at least 1 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) job as a result of the programme support are eligible to apply.

Catriona Jones’ Bloom Girl is available now from Amazon and from Maria Young Wellbeing Clinic in Eglinton.

