More than 500 mouth-watering menu choices will be served up in 40 Belfast restaurants

The countdown is on for a week of taste bud temptation as Belfast Restaurant Week returns this month in restaurants right across the city centre.

Supported by all the BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) across Belfast in the Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter areas, more than 500 mouth-watering menu choices will be served up in 40 participating restaurants which are hosting a feast of delicious dishes during the week long event from September 19 to 25.

Aiming to celebrate the creativity of the city's food and drink during Belfast Restaurant Week, Chris McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter BID, said: "The excitement is building as the countdown to Belfast Restaurant Week has well and truly begun.

"It’s marvellous that we can celebrate the creativity of our city's food and drink during Belfast Restaurant Week and it is a great way for people to re-experience what is on offer at an affordable price throughout the city centre.

“We are delighted to join with Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter to enhance this exciting initiative and support our hospitality industry when they need it most.

"We invite people into Belfast to sample the mouth-watering dishes on offer, at new restaurants and old favourites alike, and we hope you will come back hungry for more."

Belfast Restaurant Week is supported by Belfast City Council and organised and delivered by Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter BIDs across BT1 and BT2.