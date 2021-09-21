Craghoppers to launch debut store in Northern Ireland at Victoria Square

Craghoppers, the global outdoor and adventure travel specialist, is opening a debut stand-alone brand store in Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast.

Craghoppers has spent over 55 years curating technical and innovative clothing and accessories for its customers’ adventures.

The 2,387 sq ft Craghoppers store on the upper ground level is set to open in late September.

With a significant ethos encompassing sustainability, Craghoppers works alongside numerous organisations to ensure its products are environmentally sound. Over 70% of all products are made from recycled materials and 100% PFC-free fabrics, with Craghoppers going beyond compliance and proud to showcase its sustainable initiatives across the board. With the store designed by the market leader and Irish-based Johnston Shopfitters, it will feature recycled materials in its fixtures to further reflect this importance.

The new location will stock Craghoppers’ wide range of outerwear and footwear, alongside an array of Regatta products.

James McNamara, brand director of Craghoppers, said: “Northern Ireland is a strong market for our sector with a significant emphasis on the outdoors. The Victoria Square store will mark part of our UK expansion within a thriving market and ensure we continue to showcase our incredible calibre of products to consumers that love the outdoors. Sustainability is a focal point for our brand, and it’s great to see a city like Belfast embracing this aspect and giving us the opportunity to make our mark and continue to inspire generations of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Russell Banham, UK Head, Commerz Real, added: “Craghoppers is a global name within the outdoors adventure market and one which will sit very comfortably alongside our vast offering of independent and international brands. Craghoppers is a great fit to both the character and nature of Belfast as a city. We are very excited for Victoria Square to be expanding and enhancing its retail offer.”

This news follows the official opening this month of FitPink Fitness, the sustainable womens’ athleisure sport and lifestyle specialist, which is now open and trading within Victoria Square.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Harper Dennis Hobbs acted for Craghoppers. Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office.

