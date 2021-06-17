Create a taste of the Lough at home with new limited edition Lough Neagh artisans recipe book

Spearheaded by Eimear Kearney of Lough Neagh Partnership, the book is full of delicious recipes inspired by the wonderful ingredients available from local artisans.

Eimear said: “What better way to celebrate International Picnic Day than by creating a tasty picnic from the new Lough Neagh Artisans recipe book and taking the family out to enjoy a picnic of Lough Neagh delicacies along our beautiful shoreline.

“The book is full of delicious recipes inspired by the wonderful ingredients available from artisans which readers can recreate in their own kitchens to bring home the flavours of Lough Neagh.”

Eimear Kearney of Lough Neagh Partnership and Bronagh Duffin of Bakehouse, Bellaghy

The Lough Neagh Partnership is a non-profit charitable organisation made up of representatives of bodies and stakeholders interested in the development and protection of Lough Neagh – the largest freshwater Lough in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In 2019 Lough Neagh Artisans was established when the Partnership brought together a group of likeminded creatives who appreciate the diverse heritage and culture which extends the shoreline from the north Lough shore to the south and everywhere in between.

Working closely with Bronagh Duffin of Bakehouse in Bellaghy to highlight the produce, the book features 22 recipes including Scribe Wheaten Bread, Brecart Barmbrack, Fisherman’s Smoked Eel Pate, Creggan Caesar Salad and Crosskeys Apple Tart, all perfect for a picnic especially when accompanied by Symphonia Sloe Gin.

Bronagh added: “This has been a really exciting project for me and I especially enjoyed experimenting with the ingredients in my purpose built kitchen, developing recipes which I know families will enjoy cooking and eating in the comfort of their own homes.”

This Lough Neagh Partnership project has been funded under the Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership Programme and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Lough Neagh Artisans are Annie’s Delights, Bakehouse, Crosskeys Inn, Harnett’s Oils, Hillstown Brewery and Farm Shops, Lock Keeper’s Cottage, Noreen’s Nettles, Rosehill House and Symphonia Spirits.

To download a copy of Lough Neagh Artisans Recipe Book visit www.loughneaghartisans.com, or if you wish to obtain a printed copy of the Recipe Book email [email protected]

