Creightons installs new Electronic Shelf Edge Labels Electronic Shelf Edge Labels system

Operating in the heart of South Belfast area since 1936, the family business has recently introduced the Henderson Technology to its EUROSPAR store in Balmoral which is celebrating its fifth birthday and is the 25th ESEL installation this year.

Andrew Porter, General Manager at Creightons, started working in Creightons Finaghy whilst on summer break from his degree in pure mathematics. Now, over 27 years later, Porter is one of the brains behind one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and most successful convenience retail groups.

Andrew said: “We no longer wanted to use paper Shelf Edge Labels (SELs) as it was a time consuming, laborious and cumbersome process to print labels and apply them to the shelves when there are new products, price changes and promotion changeovers to manage. We also wanted to see the margin benefit instant price switches from ESELs would bring to the stores.

Creighton's Andrew Porter with Henderson Technology Darren Nickels

“We decided to install EDGEPoS ESELs from Henderson Technology in all three stores with EUROSPAR Balmoral being the most recent install to take place.The results have been amazing with immediate benefits. The ESELs look professional, are easy to read and add to the modern feel of our store. Our staff and customers love them as the pricing is 100% accurate at all times giving our customers great confidence.

“The ESELs have freed staff up as price changes and promotion switches are instant. We have also noticed an improvement in the replenishment and merchandising on the shop floor as staff have more time to concentrate on these tasks. The installation was very smooth and there were no interruptions to trade from the Henderson Technology team. The support they have given us during the installation and afterwards has been first class. In all my years in retail, the EDGEPoS ESELs are easily the best technology product that we have installed instore.”

Darren Nickels, Retail Technology Operations Director at Henderson Technology, continued: “We are very proud to work with Andrew and the teams onsite in all three of the Creighton’s stores in Belfast. The group has embraced EDGEPoS from the beginning when they needed a reliable fuel EPOS system to cope with their busy forecourts, but equally wanted an EPOS system that could manage their stores onsite and help them grow their award winning businesses. Creightons were one of the first retail groups to adopt EDGEPoS Head Office and their feedback was invaluable in developing the Head Office system we see today.”

Andrew added: “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with Henderson Technology and all their retail technology products. Our next plan is to introduce EDGEPoS Self-Checkouts in all three stores with the recent development of the BP integration with Self-Checkout. One thing that sets EDGEPoS apart is the reliability of the system; this makes it unique. With our old system, if one till crashed – all the tills crashed. This meant that the queues were out the door waiting on the system to reboot. That has never happened since we installed EDGEPoS.”

