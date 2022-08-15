Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roast & Roll is being set up by local men Aaron Bushby and Harry Singer, who have a vision to turn their passion for all things gaming into a business.

Aaron and Harry are hoping to be up and running in their new premises in Church Street this autumn.

However to help turn their dream into a reality, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign and are appealing for support. The Roast & Roll Kickstarter was launched at the beginning of August and continues until September 10.

Rewards from a website credit, mugs and hoodies to table dedications and lifetime membership, are offered for £5 plus donations.

Aaron said: “Roast & Roll will be an all-encompassing table top hobby café. You’ll be able to sit down for a family board game, fight it out on a table top battlefield, explore magical realms with your pen and paper, or compete for the card game crown all in one cosy, welcoming location.”

The duo began work on realising their dream of opening a games café last February.

“Our café will provide opportunities for people to participate in games they love and reintroduce a social aspect to gaming that is disappearing due to the huge popularity of online games,” explained Harry.

“We hope it will entice people off their phones and pcs and encourage them to play the games they love in the company of others.

“One of our main aims is to establish a community and introduce people to a hobby they may not have considered before. We have already built up a selection of fantastic games to suit just about everyone.”

Aaron and Harry are also determined to ensure Roast & Roll is a safe environment. As someone with a nut allergy, Aaron wants to provide a place for nut allergy sufferers to try those tray bakes. There will also be vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The duo are planning quiz nights, learn-to-play events and long-running systems for board games so people keep returning. The café will also be selling new board games.