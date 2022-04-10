Curry’s Fun Park opens its doors with 45 minute warning

The news everyone has been waiting for, Curry’s Fun Park, formerly Barry’s Amusements, has opened its doors.

The new fun park in Portrush was expected to open on Good Friday however the owners decided to open at 5pm on Saturday, April 9 after seeing the waiting crowds.

Speaking to the Belfast News Letter, a member of the Curry’s team, explained: “They just saw the crowds outside and said ‘we’re opening in 45 minutes’.”

The much-awaited news was posted on the Curry’s Facebook page yesterday (Saturday) at 4.30pm which stated: ‘Delighted to announce that Curry’s Funpark Portrush is open today from 5pm. Open daily 12-10 throughout Easter’.

In response, over 800 messages were posted:

One wrote: ‘Brilliant! Thank you to the Curry family for this investment - you are going give a lot of kids (and adults) fun in the Port this year. Was badly needed for the area!! Best wishes going forward. Needs all of us now to support it as much as possible.’

Another agreed: ‘Absolutely brilliant thanks Curry Family.’

Rodney Byrne representing the RNLI and great grandson Jake officially opened Curry's Fun Park with owner Owen Curry and son Owen (junior)

A female fan added: ‘Omg only finding this out now, now I’m going to have to pack a case and drive down.’

Official opening

Rodney Byrne representing the RNLI and great-grandson Jake officially opened the entertainment complex with owner Owen Curry and son Owen (junior).

A family from Randalstown were the first through the door.

Traffic queued for miles in and out of Portrush

Curry’s has chosen Portrush RNLI as its chosen charity of the year. Anyone with old tokens can drop them in the collection box at the front door and Curry’s will make a donation to the charity.

In the last 24 hours, since the opening, thousands have flocked to Portush to be a part of the landmark weekend with the traffic queued for miles in and out of the town.

The Curry’s family, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, signed a long term lease of the popular tourist attraction and always planned to get the complex open for Easter. The announcement was made on the Curry’s Facebook page on March 22: ‘The Curry family who operate Curry’s Fun Park, in Salthill Co Galway have taken a long term lease of the property and plan to open for business at Easter.’

The reopening is a welcome boost to the town and the entire North Coast. Barry’s has been one of the north’s most popular tourist attractions for generations and was extremely popular with day trippers from Londonderry and across the north west. It was owned by the The Trufelli family since it opened in 1926, and was sold last year.