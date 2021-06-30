Dale Farm to supply Arla with whey protein concentrate as part of major contract

Erik Vesløv, senior director, Technology and Process, Arla Foods Ingredients and Chris McAlinden, Group Operations Director, Dale Farm

Northern Ireland headquartered Dale Farm will supply Arla Foods Ingredients, headquartered in Denmark, with whey protein concentrate, which will be used as an ingredient in infant formula and consumer health ingredients.

Dale Farm has until now mainly supplied whey protein for use in sports nutrition products so this contract repositions this aspect of its business within the infant formula market.

Group Operations Director for Dale Farm Chris McAlinden, said: “This partnership with Arla represents an excellent opportunity to grow our presence in the global whey protein market, adding value to our business for our farmer owners. Given that both Dale Farm and Arla are cooperatives, this partnership is good news for the dairy farmers that own both businesses. Through working together, we are utilising our combined expertise and technology to bring a high quality specialist ingredient into the global whey protein market, creating future opportunity for growth in export markets.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supply Chain Senior Vice President Povl Friis of Arla Foods Ingredients, added: “Arla Foods Ingredients is very pleased to have this new partnership with Dale Farm and the opportunities that it brings to grow our business and thereby add value for our farmer owners. The two companies share a common vision of how to develop high quality ingredients for the global markets and for Arla, making it a significant next step in our growing ingredients business.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.