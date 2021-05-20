Danske Bank announces CEO transition with the first female in the Bank’s 200-year history

Kevin Kingston and Vicky Davies

Current Deputy CEO, Vicky Davies, will then take up the position, subject to regulatory approval.

Chair of the Bank’s Board, Gerald Gregory, said: “As CEO Kevin has made a huge contribution to the strategic and cultural development of the Bank.

“His personal commitment and leadership has further strengthened Danske Bank’s leading position in Northern Ireland. His decision to announce his planned retirement now allows for a period of transition. The Board looks forward to working with Vicky in her new capacity over the years ahead.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Kingston, continued: “It is of course with mixed emotions that I announce my intention to step down as Chief Executive by the end of the year. Now that we are hopefully through the worst of the pandemic, and looking toward a brighter future, the timing feels right. It has been a privilege and an honour to lead the Bank over the past six years and to work with so many inspirational colleagues. When I do leave, I know that Vicky and our strong local management team will continue to prioritise customer experience, while retaining a strategic focus on growing the business for the future.”

Vicky Davies (45) will become the first female chief executive in the Bank’s 200-year history. A Cambridge graduate, she started her career as a management consultant at Accenture in London. After gaining her MBA at the renowned INSEAD business school in France, Vicky joined Ulster Bank in 2005. She moved on to become part of Danske Bank’s senior management team in 2012, initially as Head of Business Development, then becoming Managing Director of Strategy & Corporate Development. She joined the Board of Danske Bank UK in 2016, becoming its first ever female executive director.

In 2019 she was appointed Deputy CEO. Vicky is also a Board member at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Proud of her Welsh roots, Vicky has lived in Northern Ireland for 16 years, is married to a Northern Irishman and has four young sons.

Vicky Davies said: “Under Kevin’s leadership Danske Bank UK has undergone a significant transformation, and as part of his leadership team I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished. I would like to thank him for the support he has given me over the past six years.

“I am both humbled and delighted be CEO designate. As we look ahead with optimism, I firmly believe Northern Ireland will grow again and that Danske Bank will have a central role to play in the recovery. As the biggest bank in Northern Ireland we are well positioned to continue to support our customers, to be there when they need us and to help them realise their ambitions.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.