Danske Bank first bank to allow businesses to view their accounts from all banks

Through Danske’s online business banking platform ‘District’ businesses can now get a full overview of their finances and gain a single point of entry to their accounts and transactions, including those with other banks, without needing to switch between different banking platforms.

Following an initial pilot stage, over 60 businesses in NI are now using the new account aggregation functionality.

One of those customers is Co Antrim-based Wilsons Auctions. The family-owned business has grown from a single auction site in NI to the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland, with 19 sites across England, Scotland, Wales and NI and an annual hammer total in excess of £400m.

Karen Kennedy, senior cash manager Danske Bank, Paul Clarkin, finance director of Wilsons Auctions and David Thompson, head of Digital Channels at Danske Bank UK pictured at Wilsons Auctions Mallusk

Paul Clarkin, finance director of Wilsons Auctions, said: “At Wilsons Auctions we operate bank accounts with a number of UK banks but Danske Bank are our lead bank. Using this feature within Danske’s online banking platform has simplified the Group’s ability to process customer payments. We can now see all incoming payments in one handy location which improves our workflow and frees up time for other tasks.

“It also means we have one quick snapshot of all our bank balances on a live basis throughout the day without dealing with passwords, fobs and multi factor authentication for all our other banks. It looks like a modest change, but it has had a big impact.”

David Thompson, head of Digital Channels at Danske Bank UK, added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to bank with us and make how they manage their day-to-day business easier. That means continually investing in innovative new digital features to improve the customer experience. We’re delighted with the feedback so far. Customers have told us they are saving time because they have all the information they need on one screen, which helps them make business decisions based on a full overview of their finances.”