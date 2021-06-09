Danske Bank listed in the top 10 ‘Best Companies’ in NI

Danske is the biggest bank in Northern Ireland

Danske Bank has been listed 10th in all companies in Northern Ireland and 21st in Financial Services across the UK in the recently announced ‘Best Companies 2021’ list.

Danske, the biggest bank in Northern Ireland, also achieved a two-star Outstanding accreditation in the listing, having entered for the first time in 2021.

Caroline van der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank said: “At Danske Bank, our people really are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure they are supported by us.

“To have achieved a two star accreditation in the Best Companies survey, alongside placing 10th in all sectors in Northern Ireland and 21st in the UK Financial Services listing is a fantastic outcome for our first entry in the survey. We were one of only two companies in the NI Top 10 listing that is actually headquartered in Northern Ireland and in the Financial Services list, we were the only Northern Irish company listed – a great achievement that we are all very proud of.

“We were delighted to see some of the areas our colleagues’ rated highest were responsible business, wellbeing and quality leadership – as they are all integral strands to our people strategy in Danske. For us, these results are just the start of our journey. Now, with the incredibly rich feedback we’ve received from our colleagues, we’re ready to analyse and see where we can make further improvements for our people.”

Vicky Davies, CEO Designate at Danske Bank, added: “Our vision for our colleagues is that together we’ll make Danske Bank the ‘Best Place to Work’ for all. We are committed to listening, learning and acting on our colleagues’ feedback and ensuring we make the changes needed to progress our company forward and support our staff – who are at the heart of everything we do.”

Last year, Danske Bank became the first bank in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Silver Diversity Mark by Diversity Mark NI – the highest level available – recognising the bank’s commitment to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive culture where people feel valued and can realise their full potential.

The Best Companies to Work For Lists and Best Companies Accreditation are recognised as the standard in workplace engagement. The List, which first launched in 2001 has continued to grow, now includes those in small, mid, large and big categories on a national level, and recent expansion has seen additional categories introduced by region and sector.

