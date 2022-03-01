Danske Bank moves into the UK’s top 100 Large Companies to Work For

The Bank has also retained its two-star ‘Outstanding’ Place to Work accreditation.

The survey celebrates the very best in workplace engagement. Accredited organisations have the chance to appear in up to four quarterly lists of the Best Companies to Work For, culminating in a celebration in November.

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, said: “We are delighted to have been included in Best Companies league tables nationally, geographically and in our sector, to have moved into the Top 100 Large Companies for the first time. It’s our people who make the difference, who help shape the culture and make this organisation a great place to work. I’d like to say thank you to all of our colleagues, both for their engagement in this survey and for their dedication and support through what have been a challenging few years supporting customers through a global pandemic.

“The real value of this survey is the feedback it gives us from our colleagues in terms of how they think and feel about their work and on areas like leadership, personal growth, wellbeing, and giving something back. The detailed feedback shines a light on the areas we’re doing well in, but also the areas in which we can do better. We’re committed to helping our colleagues thrive and will be working closely with colleagues right across the business to develop action plans and help make Danske Bank an even better place to work.”

Last week Danske Bank was recognised for its commitment to LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace, attaining a Bronze Award in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index and bringing the company into the second quartile of all companies taking part. Earlier this year Danske also announced it had achieved the highest level of Business in the Community’s CORE Standard for Responsible Business.

