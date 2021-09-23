Danske Bank NI set to create 45 new jobs

The new Trainee Personal Bankers will help customers with transactions and queries face-to-face in our branches.

The Financial Crime Analyst roles will involve a range of administrative and analysis work, engaging directly with a wide range of customers and working to keep account information up-to-date and helping the bank fulfil it’s regulatory obligations.

Aisling Press, managing director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank, said: “Our branch-based Personal Bankers are often the first point of contact for our customers. They provide a high level of service and help us to deliver an excellent experience to all. We have an exciting development pathway which enables them to help customers with all of their financial needs. We are very much looking forward to welcoming new colleagues to the wider team.”

Danske Bank creating 45 customer focused roles across Northern Ireland

Vicki Hassan, operations director at Danske Bank, explained: “Knowing our customers and their expected account behaviour is a really important way that we can help protect them and their accounts. Our new Financial Crime Analysts will play a vital role in that process. It’s fantastic to have this investment in a vital unit of our business, and to provide career opportunities for 45 people to join the bank.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, added: “As well as offering competitive starting salaries, our new colleagues will enjoy a diverse and welcoming workplace, educational support, a competitive pension, healthcare benefits and discount on banking products. This will be their first step on a career pathway at Northern Ireland’s biggest bank.

“At Danske Bank, our people really are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to make sure they are supported by us. We have a dedicated Equality, Diversity and Inclusion strategy for all colleagues, and we provide continuous opportunity for training and learning.

“Earlier this year the annual UK Best Companies Survey placed us in the top ten of all employers in Northern Ireland and we received a two-star accreditation – meaning, based on the feedback of colleagues across the business, we’re designated as an outstanding place to work. That’s something we’re really proud of.”

Danske Bank has a network of branches and operational centres employing around 1,500 people across Northern Ireland.

The Trainee Personal Banker and Financial Crime Analyst roles are now live and can be applied for through the bank’s website: danskebank.co.uk/careers

