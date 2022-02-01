Danske Bank recognised as a leader in responsible business with the highest level of CORE

Kieran Harding, managing director of Business in the Community NI and Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank

The Bank has moved up from Gold level to Platinum level in this unique benchmarking standard, joining only two other organisations who have achieved this level - Belfast Harbour and Translink.

CORE recognises businesses that are committed to integrating corporate responsibility into the way they do business, measuring their approach to their people, the planet and to communities, as well as how they demonstrate leadership in these areas, support customers and suppliers, and engage with stakeholders.

Applicants are benchmarked against the leading NI businesses and public sector organisations, and independently verified by an external assessor.

Kieran Harding, managing director of Business in the Community NI, said: “CORE recognises those organisations that are operating with responsibility and sustainability at the heart of their business strategy and decision-making. Danske Bank shows ambition and determination to continually drive for exponential improvement in the whole spectrum of corporate responsibility key issues, with clear leadership in its push towards Net Zero and in enabling a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“Congratulations to Danske Bank on achieving Platinum level of CORE only the third organisation to achieve the highest level of this accreditation.”

Vicky Davies, CE of Danske Bank, added: “I’m delighted to have achieved CORE at Platinum level, which is recognition of how our commitment to being a sustainable and responsible organisation is truly embedded in our culture. I feel so proud of our passionate colleagues right across the business who help shape and drive all our initiatives, whether it’s raising money for our fantastic charity partner, AWARE, volunteering their time and skills in local communities, developing sustainable products and services for our customers, supporting digital inclusion by donating laptops to schools, or helping to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

“Of course we have lots more to do, particularly around our contribution to creating a more sustainable future for everyone. But we are committed to doing so, and move forward with a clear purpose to help customers, colleagues and society thrive.”

