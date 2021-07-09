Danske Bank to close four more branches

Danske Bank has announced that it will be closing four of its branches later this year – in Ballygawley, Hillsborough, Mallusk and at University Road in Belfast.

The branches will close on October 22.

Commenting on the announcement, Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said: “We shape our business around customer behaviour – and in the last number of years, the way customers use branches has changed considerably. Now, many are choosing to use alternative ways of banking with us, such as our online banking, app or banking on the telephone.

Dansle Bank, Hillsborough

“As a business, we must respond to these changes. This can mean reviewing, and adapting, our investment strategies – sometimes it will include investing more in key branches. Through transformational upgrades, we have invested over £5.5 million in 19 branches across Northern Ireland over the past number of years and we continually look for new opportunities to develop our technology to serve our customers. We are currently planning our next phase of upgrades to key branches across our network and will be investing further in our local branches this year.

“As a prudent business we also need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less and are no longer sustainable. We do not make these decisions lightly.

“I have written to our customers in Ballygawley branch to assure them that we remain committed to continuing to meet their banking needs and to share the different ways they can continue to bank with us. Over the coming weeks, customers will also be able to get additional support in our Ballygawley and Dungannon branches and from our customer contact centre. Our ‘Step by Step’ guide, with guidance on how to use other ways of banking, will be available in the affected branches, or this can be printed on request at any branch or following a phone call.

“If any of our customers have additional concerns, I would encourage them to please speak to us - we will do everything we can to support them through this change.”

Danske Bank continues to invest in both its online channels and its day-to-day banking services. Alongside its eBanking and app, advisers are available on the telephone or online from Monday to Sunday, and in the evenings. More recently, the bank has invested in technology to enable customers to connect with Personal Bankers by video meetings, an alternative way to manage the banking needs of those who are unable to visit their nearest branch

Through the Bank’s relationship with the Post Office, customers with a debit card can check their account balances, withdraw cash and make personal or business cash lodgements at any UK Post Office, as well as lodging cheques using a pre-printed envelope and credit slip at any Post Office in Northern Ireland.

After October 22, Danske Bank will have a network of 32 branches across Northern Ireland.

In response the Consumer Council is urging Danske Bank customers to review their banking needs ahead of the upcoming closure on October 22.

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, explained: “Whilst some consumers prefer accessing their banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone, it is important to remember that there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“Consumers who do not feel comfortable with online or phone banking can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.”

Scott added: “Before the Danske Bank branches in Ballygawley, Mallusk, Hillsborough and Belfast University Road close, we would advise customers to liaise with their local branch to discuss their banking needs and the options that are available. For anyone who needs any further advice, we have a range of materials and guides on our website, including a branch closure factsheet, a personal banking guide, a guide to switching banks and a current account comparison table. Alternatively, consumers can contact the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022 or by emailing [email protected]”

