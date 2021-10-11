Danske drop zone opens at Belfast City Airport to help passengers stay connected

The Drop Zone, located in the airport’s Departures Lounge, offers passengers the chance to have a seat while charging their phones, tablets and laptops and using the airport’s free Wifi.

Designed by Off the Wall and including 16 charging points, the Drop Zone aims to help airline passengers be ready to work, access entertainment or simply stay connected on their journey.

Shaun McAnee, managing director of Corporate & Business Banking at Danske Bank, said: “We’re really pleased to see the Danske Drop Zone come to life at George Best Belfast City Airport. It is the latest initiative in our mission to Help Northern Ireland Grow Again and provides an opportunity for anyone travelling for work or leisure to stay connected. As the economy opens up again it is important that we make it as easy as possible for our local business people to do business in other parts of the UK and beyond.”

Pictured at The Drop Zone in Belfast City Airport are Shaun McAnee and Mark Beattie

Belfast City Airport currently serves 18 destinations across the U.K. and Europe with its seven regional and blue-chip airline partners, including Aer Lingus, British Airways, and KLM.

Mark Beattie, operations director at George Best Belfast City Airport, added: “We are pleased to be working with Danske Bank as the sponsor of our new Drop Zone hub in the Departures Lounge.

“Its prime location means that each person travelling out of Belfast City Airport, whether it’s for business or leisure, will be able to avail of the comfortable seating area and charging points.

“As the UK and Ireland’s Most Convenient Airport, situated only five minutes from Belfast city centre, and home to over 100 on-site advertising opportunities, it’s clear to see why we’re the ideal location for building brand awareness and influencing the behaviour of customers.”

