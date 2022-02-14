Danske Futures recruits bank on careers during National Apprenticeship Week

Danske Futures is a three-year higher-level apprenticeship programme run in partnership with Danske Bank and Ulster University, and fully funded by the Department for the Economy.

The programme offers students who have completed their A-Levels a chance to study for a degree while gaining real life work experience in their roles at the bank.

It also gives existing employees who want to reskill, retrain and equip themselves for the future world of work the opportunity to continue to work and build experience, whilst studying for a degree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2019 cohort of the Danske Futures programme are Hannah Lyons, Abi Weir, Peter McMaw, Anna Cartwright, Alisha Tandon,) Ross Black, Eadaoin Donaghy, James Brannigan, Roisin Conlon and Megan McCoosh

The apprentices have undertaken a BSc Hons degree in Leading on Customer Operations from Ulster University, whilst working in permanent roles across Danske’s Personal Banking and Operations teams.

The apprentices who started their journey in 2018, have submitted their research projects and are looking to the future in the working world, having gained invaluable experience in the bank – with eight members of the first group completing the programme later this year, and continuing their full time roles in Danske.

Danske now has 63 apprentices across its business.

Adam Warden, one of the graduating apprentices, said: “The Danske Futures programme has been an amazing way to gain real, hands-on work experience whilst studying for a fully-funded degree at the same time. The support throughout has been second to none, and my colleagues in the bank have taught me so much.

“The scheme gives us school leavers the opportunity to move straight into the working world, get paid and gain real-life experience. The mentorship and support we’ve received from the business right from the start has been incredible, and there’s so much more to banking than I ever thought – I’m so glad to have been able to see so much. I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in investing in their career and education at the same time.”

Stacey Irvine-Herald, senior HR business partner at Danske Bank, explained: “Every year we are blown away by the standard of those who sign up for Danske Futures – we have five cohorts of colleagues currently on the programme in total, with our eight 2018 Futures graduating later this year.

“A key to the success of the programme is our partnership with the university, working collaboratively to mesh the academic learning with daily work, meaning the apprentices really feel that they are able to apply their learning and share their knowledge with their colleagues.”

Caroline Van Der Feltz, HR director, added: “As a business, we want to make sure we have the right skills in place to help us meet evolving future banking needs, bring innovation and fresh ideas, and to tap into talent early so we can help shape apprentices into the future leaders we need – and our programmes are helping us do that.

“At Danske Bank, we have a clear purpose - to help customers, colleagues and society thrive. For us, investing in our apprenticeship programmes is invaluable and not only helps our colleagues develop, but means they bring new ideas and learnings which have a positive impact on our work with customers and society. To meet high demand, we have broadened our Futures programmes and now work with other academic providers to deliver three further apprenticeship schemes for our colleagues, focusing on IT, financial technology and sustainability.”

National Apprenticeship Week, which ran last week, aims to raise the profile of apprenticeship programmes as a way for young people to develop their skills and behaviours in an ever-evolving job market and from a wider business perspective as a way of training quality and skilled staff.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.