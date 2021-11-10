Data firm AquaQ Analytics launching new NW office and creating 40 new jobs

Global company AquaQ Analytics is celebrating the announcement of its new digital presence in Londonderry.

Headquartered in Belfast with a workforce of 230 globally, this latest job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs.

The new offices in the Northwest aims to attract those locally in addition to those from border counties in the Republic of Ireland.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke

Welcoming the announcement Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke, said: “I am delighted that these are high quality well paid jobs in the software development sector are coming to the city and region. The company is very well established and their decision to expand their workforce into this region is recognition of our high skilled workforce and talent base.”

Among the roles advertised for recruitment are Java and React developers for the company’s rapidly expanding Software Engineering division.

In an effort to recruit for the positions and to promote their presence in the North West, AquaQ is hosting an Insight event at The City Hotel Derry from 7.30pm on Thursday, November 18.

Encouraging the public to attend this event, the Mayor said the information session will provide potential new employees and new graduates with a chance to find out more about AquaQ and to speak with staff in an informal setting about the roles on offer.

AquaQ has appeared in the Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Awards programme for the past five years running and is one of the fastest growing companies in Northern Ireland. These new roles will offer successful applicants with a flexible mix of work from home along-side working from the office.

Ronan Pairceir CEO, said: “We look forward to our expansion into the Northwest. Since the start of Covid, we have added an additional 100 employees, with plans to reach 400 employees globally over the coming 18 months.”

AquaQ head of engineering Patrick Farren, added: “We are looking to recruit Java and React developers for our rapidly expanding Software Engineering division. These roles will involve using modern development tools and concepts to deliver high quality, best practice software solutions to our clients. Successful applicants will require a mix of technical and client facing skills, offering highly rewarding careers for the right people.”

