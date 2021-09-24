David Clark joins ambitious Spanwall as director of manufacturing

Philip West, ales director Spanwall, David Clark,director of manufacturing Spanwall and Keith Toner, managing director Spanwall

David Clark joins the Spanwall Board with immediate effect and will assist in delivering an ambitious growth strategy, with a focus on delivering manufacturing efficiencies and continuous improvement.

Spanwall managing director Keith Toner welcomed the appointment and said: “David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, most recently as manufacturing director and Head of Innovation at The McAvoy Group.

“We are delighted to welcome him back to Spanwall where he spent almost six years in the early part of his career. As a business, now under new ownership, we have a strong pipeline of work and are committed to delivering an aggressive growth strategy.”

Spanwall financial controller, Anna Hanna, continued: “David has joined us to ensure that Spanwall’s manufacturing capabilities meet the strategic needs of the business over the next few years, delivering efficiency improvements and digital solutions to create a best-in-class production facility. Building on the extensive knowledge and skills that already exist within the business, together as a senior management team we want to leverage this, create a culture of continuous improvement, and develop a learning factory of the future.

“This will create a solid foundation for the manufacturing team to grow and sustain itself in alignment with the positive growth curve of the company.”

David Clark said he was delighted to be ‘back home’ 18 years after his first stint with Spanwall: “I am hugely excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for myself within the company. Having started my career here almost 25 years ago, it truly does feel like I have returned home again. To be able to join the senior team and be part of the transformational journey that lies ahead, will provide me with a platform to embed manufacturing excellence and innovation right across the business.”

Spanwall has provided specialist cladding solutions on many signature buildings throughout the world from Belfast to Barbados, Dublin to Amsterdam and from South Africa to Saudi Arabia, specified by architects and designers working on behalf of brands including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Guinness, British Airways and Audi.

The company won the overall Jury Prize at the prestigious European Aluminium Awards for Industrial Design and Engineering in Dusseldorf. Spanwall and Novelis of Switzerland were awarded the huge accolade of the overall jury prize out of 63 entries from 12 countries.

Founded in 1967, Spanwall was acquired earlier this year by Belfast-based private equity firm, Cordovan Capital Management Limited. The company employs around 50 people from a factory in the Carryduff Business Park.

